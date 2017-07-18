Here’s what you can do – and not do – to help Mariposa fire victims

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Crash simulation of wreck that killed 9-month-old Pause 1:42 Rare eastern black rhino gives birth at Cincinnati Zoo 1:35 Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales 2:35 Soar above the breathtaking beauty of Northern California 1:49 Watch the big hits of the destruction derby at the Stanislaus County Fair 0:57 Protesters call for review board, training for Merced police 1:04 Crash kills motorcyclist in Ceres 1:08 Walking at night? Here’s how to stay safe 0:39 Quick-moving Detwiler Fire forces evacuations 0:23 Deputy hits the pool after long day on the job Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Red Cross has prepped Cesar E. Chavez Middle School in Planada on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, for those pushed out of Mariposa by the Detwiler Fire.

The Red Cross has prepped Cesar E. Chavez Middle School in Planada on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, for those pushed out of Mariposa by the Detwiler Fire.