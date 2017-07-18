Modesto man identified as motorcyclist killed in Ceres wreck with van

A motorcyclist was killed early Monday evening after he collided with a van in Ceres, authorities said.
Alden North, 28, of Modesto died in Monday’s crash, according to Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office officials.
The wreck occurred at East Hatch and Stonum roads at about 6 p.m., according to Sgt. Jose Berber of the Ceres Police Department.
Berber said the driver of the van was at a stop sign and facing south on Stonum. The driver attempted to turn left on Hatch when, Berber said, he cut off North, who was heading west on Hatch.
When officers arrived, they found North on the ground with major injuries. Officers rendered aid on North, who was later taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
The driver of the van – the only person in that vehicle – was not injured, Berber said.
Hatch Road was shut down between Richland and Central avenues for several hours.
