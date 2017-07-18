Around the Region (07/19/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5.00 entry fee, sandwich and chips another $5.00. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group
When: Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave #145
Info: The Modesto Computer Users Group invites the public to its next technology workshop. Mike Kumler and Bob Myer will present, “Windows 10 on a Stick? And, Many More Gadgets—Including Devices to Access Streaming TV” Admission is free to the workshop and dinner is optional. For more information contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Alvaro Ramiro, martial arts instructor, will give a demonstration on self defense. The meeting free but seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to show up early. For more information contact Dale Butler 209-613-1058.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Art Camp for Kids
When: July 28, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum will be offering its second art camp for children ages 9 to 12 years old. Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students through a day of “Drawing Nature Step-By-Step.” The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied. Cost is $20 per student. It is suggested that each child bring a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov.
MARIPOSA
What: Sierra Artists’ Gallery Exhibition
When: Through July 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sierra Artists’ Gallery, Hwy 140 and 6th St.
Info: The Sierra Artists’ Gallery invites the public to its 4th annual Photography Fest Show. The show will feature two categories; color and black and white. Awards will be given for Best of Show and People’s Choice. Admission is free. There will be an artist’s reception on July 30. For more information call 209-966-2284 or visit www.sierraartistsgallery.com.
TURLOCK
What: Call for Artists Submissions
When: Deadline: Sept. 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Online Entry: SmarterEntry.com
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center announces a call for entries for a new exhibition to open in October 2017. “Pacific Currents” will be a juried, all media exhibition that seeks to explore the variety of ways contemporary artists have been inspired or influenced by the arts of Asia. Complete rules for entering can be found on the Carnegie’s website at www.carnegieartsturlock.org. Entries will be accepted at the link SmarterEntry.com, scroll to Pacific Currents, click read more, follow instructions. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional entry for non-member artists; $15 for the first entry, $10 for each additional entry for members of the Carnegie Arts Center. For more information contact Lisa McDermott, director, 209-632-5761, x101 or admin@carnegieartsturlock.org.
40 YEARS AGO: A San Mateo consulting firm hired by the Modesto and Turlock Irrigation Districts recommended that deep wells be drilled near the San Joaquin River for cooling water for the then proposed Stanislaus Nuclear Porject. The recommendation followed that of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. assessment for the $3.7 billion nuclear project. The irrigations districts paid $102,000 to URS Co. of San Mateo for the study, but had not announced their choice for water sources, Six alternative sites had been outlined in the project and could have cost between $13 and $72 million.
