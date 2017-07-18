Evacuations ordered in main area of Mariposa as Detwiler Fire approaches

The entire town of Mariposa was placed under evacuation orders shortly after noon Tuesday as the Detwiler Fire creeps closer.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office called all available units back to key parts of the main town area shortly before noon to prepare residents for evacuation.
Evacuations have been ordered along Highway 49 north from Agua Fria Road to Highway 140, in the center of Mariposa, along with all feeder roads.
The Red Cross shelter in Mariposa is being closed, with plans for shelters possibly in Oakhurst or surrounding towns, spokeswoman Jessica Piffero said.
The Sierra Star has placed a call with the sheriff’s office awaiting details.
Over scanner reports, firefighters have called for numerous additional Very Large Air Tankers and at least 10 strike teams to prepare for structure defense.
This story will be updated continuously as details are obtained.
