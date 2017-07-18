Image from video.
Image from video. Inside Edition via Inform News
Image from video. Inside Edition via Inform News

News

July 18, 2017 9:17 AM

Amazing video shows dog rescuing drowning fawn

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

A golden retriever named Storm saved a fawn from drowning, and video of the rescue has gone viral.

Mark Freeley was filming Storm on a Long Island, N.Y., beach when the dog ran in after a baby deer that was struggling.

Freeley told WCBS-TV that he was taking the golden retriever on a walk Sunday morning when Storm “just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore.”

Freeley said animal rescuers soon arrived and the deer headed back into the water. The rescuers used a rope to pull the fawn back to safety.

Freeley let the world know via Facebook that the deer is doing well.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Soar above the breathtaking beauty of Northern California

Soar above the breathtaking beauty of Northern California 2:35

Soar above the breathtaking beauty of Northern California
Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales 1:35

Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales
Crash kills motorcyclist in Ceres 1:04

Crash kills motorcyclist in Ceres

View More Video