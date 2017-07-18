News

Driver dies in fiery crash in Merced County

By Brianna Calix

A driver who ran a stop sign outside of Dos Palos died early Tuesday morning after colliding with a tractor-trailer, sparking a fire in the pickup the California Highway Patrol said was inescapable.

A white 2012 Chevrolet pickup was headed north on Palm Avenue and the driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at Highway 152, according to a news release from the CHP. The pickup collided with a tractor-trailer carrying produce about 4 a.m. at the intersection and burst into flames, CHP reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Antonio Betancourt-Salazar of Madera, made it out of his vehicle and was treated at Los Banos Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, officers reported.

The driver of the pickup wasn’t extricated before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. No details were immediately available about the driver’s identity.

