Update: Motorcyclist killed when he collides with van on Ceres’ Hatch Road

A motorcyclist was killed early Monday evening after he collided with a van in Ceres, authorities said.
The wreck occurred at East Hatch and Stonum roads at about 6 p.m., according to Sgt. Jose Berber of the Ceres Police Department.
There was no immediate information on the cause of the wreck.
Hatch Road was shut down between Richland and Central avenues. That stretch of road is expected to be closed until at least 10 p.m. while authorities investigate.
The driver of the van – the only person in that vehicle – was not injured, Berber said.
We’ll have more on this breaking story, including video, as information becomes available.
