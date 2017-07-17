Yosemite offers limited reserved parking for August. Here’s how to save your spot

If you’re planning a visit to Yosemite Valley in August but worried about finding a parking spot, there may be a solution.
The park is offering a limited number of day parking reservations for weekends in August as part of the second year of a pilot program, park officials said.
For a $1.50 service fee, reservations can be made that guarantee a parking space from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Yosemite Falls parking area west of Yosemite Valley Lodge and south of Camp 4. Only 150 parking spots are available to reserve daily, park officials said.
Valid for one day only, the reservation covers one passenger vehicle up to 20 feet in length. Recreational vehicles and trailers cannot reserve spots.
Reservations can be made by visiting recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
There are other ways to get to the park: The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) buses into Yosemite Valley, and also an Amtrak service.
Once inside, the free shuttle service can ease the time of driving to each attraction.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
