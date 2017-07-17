Ever wanted to serve on Modesto City Council? Now is your chance

The filing period opened Monday for dozens of local offices on the November ballot, including three seats on the Modesto City Council. The other races include seats on school boards and irrigation and fire protection districts.
The filing period ends Aug. 11, except if an incumbent is not running for re-election. In that case, the filing period ends Aug. 16.
Modesto council members Jenny Kenoyer, Tony Madrigal and Bill Zoslocki are up for re-election. They have said they will seek another term. Modesto elects council members by district for four-year terms.
Kenoyer represents District 5 in north-central Modesto. Madrigal represents District 2 in downtown and west and south Modesto, and Zoslocki represents District 4 in east Modesto. This also is the first year Modesto City Schools will elect trustees by area. Trustees had been elected at large. Trustees areas 1, 3, 5, and 7 are up for election.
Modesto is handling the paperwork for its council races as well as Modesto City Schools trustees. City Clerk Stephanie Lopez asks office seekers to call her at 209-577-5396 to set up an appointment to meet with her. Candidates for all other races file with the Stanislaus County election office. More information is available at stanvote.com or by calling 209-525-5200.
Modesto voters also will decide whether to impose a cannabis business tax of as much as 10 percent on the businesses’ gross receipts. The city is moving forward with a tax though it has yet to decide whether to allow marijuana businesses in Modesto. The council is expected to have that discussion soon.
Lopez said ballot arguments in favor or against the tax are due by July 21 at her office. They cannot exceed 300 words. Rebuttals to those arguments are due by July 31 and cannot exceed 250 words.
Voters also will be asked to extend the 1/8-cent sales tax that supports the county library system. The other races include seats on the Sylvan, Ceres and Oakdale school districts and the Turlock, Modesto and Oakdale irrigation districts.
