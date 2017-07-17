Around the Region (07/18/17)

MODESTO
What: SCOE Operation Backpack Drive
When: Wednesday through July 31.
Where: Alfred Matthews, 3807 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) aims to provide local homeless and at-risk youth with new backpacks and school supplies. There will be a kick-off of the operation with an all-day drive-through at Alfred Matthews Buick GMC Cadillac, beginning at 8 a.m. For additional information including a full listing of all drop-off locations, how to volunteer, and the option to give online, visit www.stancoe.org/go/backpack.
What: NAMI Stanislaus Meeting
When: Wednesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: NAMI Offices, 500 North 9th Street
Info: The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) invites the public to its next meeting in the Jana Lynn room. Barbara Johnson, clinical psychologist at Valley Mountain Regional Center, will discuss “Autism in the Mental Health Spectrum”. A Q & A will follow the presentation. For more information contact Allison, 209-848-2161.
What: Sons in Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144 luncheon will feature attorney Mark Jensen, who will discuss legal issues facing seniors. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information contact Sam Graham 209-552-0960.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Tuesday
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply. Donations are critically needed now so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments. Visit the following locations: Tuesday, Racor filters - division of Parker-Hannifin, 3400 Rinch Road.., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1025 J St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
MARIPOSA
What: Sierra Artists’ Gallery Exhibition
When: Through July 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sierra Artists’ Gallery, Hwy 140 and 6th St.
Info: The Sierra Artists’ Gallery invites the public to its 4th annual Photography Fest Show. The show will feature two categories; color and black and white. Awards will be given for Best of Show and People’s Choice. Admission is free. There will be an artist’s reception on July 30. For more information, call 209-966-2284 or visit www.sierraartistsgallery.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the House Appropriations Committee approved $1 billion for cleanup of contaminated military bases. Lawmakers were expected to pass the fiscal 1992 spending measure to help Castle Air Base in Atwater, as well as hundreds of other bases in the United States needing funds for cleanup of their sites. The $1 billion was a second effort attempt after $69 million total was approved for environmental restoration of bases set to close,.
Comments