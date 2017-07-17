Detwiler Fire near Lake McClure grows to 7,100 acres overnight

The Detwiler Fire near Lake McClure had grown to 7,100 acres by Monday morning, with evacuation orders for residents along multiple roads.

Cal Fire reported the fire just before 4 p.m. Sunday, and within five hours the fire scorched 2,500 acres of brush around Detwiler and Hunters Valley roads. The fire was 0 percent contained Monday morning, Cal Fire reported.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office posted a dramatic video of the fire, showing trees engulfed in flames and smoke limiting visibility on the roadway.

Evacuations and road closures were reported for Hunters Valley Road, Bear Valley Road, Hunters Valley Access Road, Detwiler Road and Highway 49 from Pendola Garden Road to Fremont Fort.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at 2820 Highway 140 in Catheys Valley.

Crews from Merced City Fire Department deployed Sunday to assist in firefighting efforts.

This is a developing story.