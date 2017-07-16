Couple gets engaged at Garth Brooks concert. He offers to pay for the honeymoon

Country music superstar Garth Brooks rocked a concert Saturday in Oklahoma City, but two concertgoers truly stole the show.
While Brooks played the song “Unanswered Prayers” on stage, a man named Drew Bargsley proposed to his girlfriend.
The proposal caught Brooks’ attention, causing him to halt his performance.
In a video posted on Facebook by Amanda Canseco Littlejohn, Brooks asks the woman, “You guys have a date planned?”
He later asked the woman, identified by WFAA as Chelsea Townsend, where the honeymoon would be. When she responded, “No idea,” Brooks said he and his wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood, would pay for the trip if the couple chose Hawaii, which set off a loud cheer from the crowd at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
“Before we go back, is anyone else getting engaged tonight?” Brooks asked before returning to his performance of the song.
Later in the show, Yearwood comes onto the stage, where Brooks tells her about his offer. Yearwood is OK with it, as seen in a tweet from The Oklahoman reporter Brooke Pryor.
“Congratulations,” she tells Townsend, who was by herself at the time. “But nobody else can get engaged tonight.”
