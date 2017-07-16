News

July 16, 2017 2:51 PM

Stanislaus County licensed to wed (7/17/17)

Bee Staff Reports

STANISLAUS COUNTY

HARPER, George F. and MOREIRA, Shirly

LOOMIS, Robbi Jo and EAGLETON, JR., Eddie Ray

MENDEZ, Edgar J. and ROMO, Janet

GEBAROFF, Brenna E. and HUDSON, Darius D.

BLACK II, Steve P. and KING, Christine E.

HARRY, Katherine J. and SMITHCAMP, Robert A.

AMEZQUITA-RAZO, Marisol and BOTELLO-RUIZ, Cirilo

DEAL, Alexsandra E. and HURTADO, Valente Jr.

LOPEZ, Ignacio M. and KOELMANS, Jessica L.

FARIA, Derrick J. and HERNANDEZ, Audrie M.

PEREZ-CEJA, Fabian and GONZALEZ, Argelia

BONDSHU, Brandon M. and VIEIRA, Stacie N.

JORDAN, Xiomara M.and GARCIA, Carlos G. Jr.

GOVEA, Timothy D. and SUNDE, Kassey A.

PEREZ, Daniel R. and POASTER-SMITH, Sarah W.

VEGA, JR., Anthony L. and MAN, Davy

NEUANGVISETH, Fallight L. and YOU, Sinath

CARRILLO III, Ismael and ZAVALA, Maria E.

SOUSA, Nile W. and CRISP, Catherine E.

GONZALEZ-SOTO, Jose E. and ANTONIO-GONZALEZ, Dora L.

HALL, Joshua A. and BERNHARDSSON, Linda A.

GULLOTTA III, Vincent J. and JURAVIC, Alexis E.

COOPER, Ashley L. and DUNBAR II, Otis J.

TORREZ, Benjamin Avalos and LOPEZ, Cassandra L.

BLAKE, Melissa L. and MASQUART, Kyle D.

MENDOZA, Martha A. and RUBALCABA, Rene

GONZALEZ, JR., Leonides and MORONEZ, Tiana E.

KIESEL, Susan R. and FISK, Brian A.

GORDIER, John R. and MOTE, Laura L.

MILLER, Wendy R. and WALKING ELK, Willy A.

ALCALA-LOPEZ, Gerardo and DELGADO-MUNIZ, Maria

KLAIR, Prabhjot S. and KEOVIXAY, Phanomphone

CALDERON-HERNANDEZ, Omar F. and TAPIA, Amalia J.

PRASAD, Jesnita J. and ROMERO, JR., Alfred

AZEVEDO, Kaelynn R. and MIEDEMA, Noah A.

CARPENTER, Breanna M. and HERNANDEZ, Brandon L.

DIAZ, Marilyn and NORRIS, Patrick J.

SIMMONS, Matthew M. and ISMAEL, Jusie J.

METCALF, Daniel C. and CLAWSON, Karissa J.

KUFFEL, Stewart C. and SOKHA, Sochan

AYALA-ALVAREZ, Reyna and CUEVAS-GONZALEZ, Jose N.

MCNULTY, Shondra D. and MIRANDA, Ty D.

CHOU, Bruce B. and BOTTRELL, Charlotte A.

HUDELSON, Michael E. and HICKS, Erika A.

VERDERAME, Joseph R. and KOESSEL, Melisa A.

DIAZ-ZACARIAS, Mariana and GUERRERO, Antonio

BONSU, Leslie K. and PEREZ, Dawn Y.

ORTEGA, Jose P. and MOZ, Silva B.

BAKER, Erin J. and COURT, Nathan B.

