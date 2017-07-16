Around the Region (07/17/17)

MODESTO
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Monday, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 1800 Coffee Road, Suite 63
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. They provide support and help to others facing the same experience. The Mended Hearts mission is “inspiring hope and improving the quality of life for heart patients and their families through ongoing peer-to-peer support.” The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, please call Pete Mar 209-840-1242 or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Tuesday
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, causing a significant drawdown of the Red Cross blood supply. Donations are critically needed now so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments. Visit the following locations: Tuesday, Racor filters, division of Parker-Hannifin, 3400 Finch Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Tuesday, Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1025 J St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
What: YES Company Production: “Footloose”
When: Friday through July 30
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Company opens its 26th season with production of the 80’s musical, “Footloose.”Show dates are July 21, 22, 27 amd 29 at 7:30 p.m. and July 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at the Gallo Center for the Arts box office or can be purchased at www.galloarts.org. For more information call 209-238-6850 or visit www.yescompany.org.
DARDANELLE
What: Camp Jack Hazard
When: Through July 21
Where: Camp Jack Hazard, off Highway 108 near Dardanelle
Info: Camp Jack Hazard in the heart of the Sierra Nevada will be celebrating its 93rd year serving the youth of the Central Valley and beyond. There are three camp categories with multiple sessions. Transportation is included in the camp registration fee, which varies from $399 to $720. Activities include archery, horseback riding, arts and crafts, ropes course, rock climbing, swimming and traditional campfires. Scholarships are available. For more information call 209-965-7254 or visit www.campjackhazard.org.
MARIPOSA
What: Sierra Artists’ Gallery Exhibition
When: Through July 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sierra Artists’ Gallery, Highway 140 and Sixth Street
Info: The Sierra Artists’ Gallery invites the public to its fourth annual Photography Fest Show. The show will feature two categories — color and black and white. Awards will be given for Best of Show and People’s Choice. Admission is free. There will be an artist’s reception on July 30. For more information call 209-966-2284 or visit www.sierraartistsgallery.com.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson board of trustees meeting
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: Patterson Joint Union School District Office, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The public is invited to a special board meeting of the Patterson Joint Union School District. The board of trustees will hold a closed session for the purpose of evaluating the district’s superintendent. After closed session the district will re-open the meeting to the public. For more information contact the district office at 209-895-7700 or visit www.patterson.k12.ca.us.
