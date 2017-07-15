Summertime is county fair time

The first full day of the Stanislaus County Fair’s 2017 run caught a bit of a break weather-wise – temperatures didn’t make it to triple digits on Saturday. While still reaching around 94 in the region, it was nothing compared to the 105 degree mark hit a week earlier.
While at times warm and even muggy, there were plenty of ways and places to cool down at the fair – which officially opened Friday evening – with lots of cold beverages, icy treats and shady areas to relax in across the Turlock grounds.
Hotter weather promises to return Sunday, as the National Weather Service predicts temperatures to hit 104 at the heat of the day in the greater Modesto region, but cooling to the 70s overnight. The NWS prediction on Saturday evening was for Monday temps to just reach the century mark.
Meanwhile, the county fair will keep folks entertained Sunday beginning when the grounds open at noon until they close at midnight. Once the sun starts to head down on Sunday, the fair will host the Rockin M Rodeo in the Arena beginning at 6:30 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., Banda Rancho Viejo will bring music to the Bud Light Variety Free Stage. For more on the fair see stancofair.com.
