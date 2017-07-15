Car impaled by guardrail in Patterson crash, driver suffers major head injuries

A man suffered major head injuries early Saturday evening when his car was impaled by a guardrail after crashing into the barrier on a bridge near Patterson at the San Joaquin River, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP Officer John Buxie said the man was traveling westbound on West Main Avenue in a tan Hyundai Elantra around 5:30 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the car drifted to the right off the roadway and into the bridge guardrail. The car plowed through 50-feet of vertical wooden posts that hold up the barrier, Buxie said, and the horizontal metal rail shattered into the front windshield, through the car and out the back window.
The car came to rest still impaled by the guardrail, which had struck the driver in the head, leaving him with “major lacerations,” Buxie said.
The victim, who was the only one in the car at the time of the accident, was speaking at the scene, the officer reported, and was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. There were no other details, his age or other identification.
Buxie said the road was shut down for about 15 to 20 minutes while rescue crews cleared the scene.
