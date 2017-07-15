The Modesto Irrigation District office in downtown Modesto.
The Modesto Irrigation District office in downtown Modesto. Joan Lee jlee@modbee.com
More evidence of lavish Modesto Irrigation District compensation

By Garth Stapley

gstapley@modbee.com

July 15, 2017 5:53 PM

Here’s another way to look at how much Modesto Irrigation District workers are costing people in this area, compared to other employers across the United States, both public and private.

Every quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes a National Compensation Survey with loads of statistics; the latest reflects hourly data from March. They can be converted to yearly numbers – the format favored by The Modesto Bee, Transparent California and the California State Controller’s Office – by multiplying by 2,080, representing 40 hours per week and 52 weeks of costs per employee.

The result?

Private workers across the country are costing their employers an average of $68,869 in yearly pay plus benefits. It’s higher on the West Coast: $76,502.

Those working in state and local governments, meanwhile, cost taxpayers an average of $100,339 in yearly pay and benefits. Benefits, by the way, are more generous in government, accounting for 37 percent of total compensation, on average, compared to 30 percent for the private sector.

But MID blows them all away, costing its customers $145,604 per full-time employee.

Want that broken down?

The average MID wage comes to $43.80 per hour (or $91,105 per year), compared to $30.34 per hour ($63,107 per year) for local and state government agencies throughout the U.S., and $25.75 per hour ($53,560 yearly) for the West Coast private sector.

And, average MID benefits cost us $26.20 per hour for each employee ($54,499 a year), compared to $17.90 hourly ($37,232 a year) for the public sector, nationally, and $11.02 hourly ($22,922 a year) for the West Coast private sector.

Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390

