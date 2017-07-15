News

July 15, 2017 7:19 AM

School food progresses far beyond mystery meat, tater tots

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The future of school lunches — and snacks, brunches and other forms of meals — were on display recently at the School Nutrition Association's annual conference in Atlanta.

More than 900 vendors showcased the latest in school food trends, WABE Radio reports.

They included all sorts of food options, including international, gluten-free and vegetarian fare.

Companies also brought equipment to sell, from slicers and dicers to high-tech freezers.

School nutrition directors at the conference said there's been a shift in school diets in recent years. Children want more options, and they're selective about what they eat.

"They're used to what's happening in those kiosks in the malls or the restaurants," says Gay Anderson, the association's vice president and school nutrition director for the Brandon Valley School District outside Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

"We're looking at what's the latest and greatest happening there," he said. "So, literally, whatever's happening in that kind of culture, we try to bring it back to our school nutrition culture."

Lynette Dodson is the school nutrition director for the Carrollton City Schools in west Georgia. Every month, she meets with the high school student council to hear what kinds of food kids want.

"For instance, we started a brunch bar because they told us they wanted to see breakfast at lunch," Dodson said. "It really makes a difference when the students are part of the process, and they feel like they're empowered and they're more vested."

Less food ends up in the trash can that way, too, Dodson added.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway

Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway 0:08

Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway
Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion 1:09

Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video