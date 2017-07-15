San Francisco’s urban coyotes have a friend in local ‘Coyote Lady’

A coyote looks out from one of the many hilly parks overlooking San Francisco on June 1. Janet Kessler has spent up to six hours a day the past decade watching and photographing coyotes in San Francisco’s parks, where the species is so entrenched that people in many neighborhoods refer to them by name. She runs a website, Coyote Yipps. Courtesy of Janet Kessler coyoteyipps.com