Los Banos man dies in crash outside city

A 21-year-old Los Banos man died early Friday morning after a two-car collision northwest of Los Banos, the California Highway Patrol reported.
A 56-year-old Sacramento man suffered major injuries as a result of the crash.
The Los Banos man, whose identity was being withheld by California Highway Patrol pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 2002 Honda Accord at 5:20 a.m. north on Ingomar Grade Road at an unknown speed south of Fahey Road, according to a CHP news release.
Investigators said the man lost control of the Honda on the east shoulder of the road and turned back across both lanes of Ingomar Grade, colliding with a 1998 Toyota Tundra that was traveling south.
The Toyota hit the passenger side of the Honda, sending both cars off the west side of Ingomar Grade, the release states.
The Los Banos man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sacramento man, identified as David Dahlke, was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, officers said.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor, officers said.
