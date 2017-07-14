Around the Region (07/15/17)

MODESTO
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Monday, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 1800 Coffee Road, Suite 63
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. They provide support and help to others facing the same experience. For more information, call Pete Mar 209-840-1242 or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: July 18
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, causing a significant draw down of the blood supply. Visit the following locations: July 18, Racor filters - division of Parker-Hannifin, 3400 Rinch Rd.., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and July 18, Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1025 J St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: Throughout summer, police officers will be dispensing well-deserved Slurpee justice to good kids in the City of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: Patterson Joint Union School District Office, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The public is invited to a special board meeting of the Patterson Joint Union School District. The board of trustees will hold a closed session for the purpose of evaluating the district’s superintendent. After closed session the district will re-open the meeting to the public. For more information contact the district office at 209-895-7700 or visit www.patterson.k12.ca.us.
100 YEARS AGO: A new factory for processing milk was to open in Modesto. Borden’s Condensed Milk Company had a planned opening for that Monday with 40 employees. The factory would be able to handle and process 100,000 pounds of milk a day. Stanislaus County had 40,000 cows and before the announced construction, General Manager C. D. Van Derson had secured contracts of 100 dairymen to supply the factory with raw milk product.
