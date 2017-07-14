Tour this Lake Tahoe mansion on sale for record $75 million

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion Pause 0:08 Watch 7,500 pounds of eel slime cars on Oregon highway 2:44 Student debt is on the rise in the U.S. 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:49 Merced chief addresses protest outside headquarters 0:51 UC Merced protest spills into city streets 1:46 Listen as chief uses "deprecating tone and language" with dispatcher 1:18 What's new at the Stanislaus County Fair? Watch this to find out 1:13 What you'll see at the State Fair this year (and what you'll eat) 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tahoe's lakefront Crystal Pointe mansion is up for sale for the first time. With 8 bedrooms, a movie theater, a beach house and a whopping 16,232 square feet of living space, the Crystal Bay, Nev. home is for sale for $75 miillion. The secluded 5-acre est Mike Dunn Video courtesy of Chase International

Tahoe's lakefront Crystal Pointe mansion is up for sale for the first time. With 8 bedrooms, a movie theater, a beach house and a whopping 16,232 square feet of living space, the Crystal Bay, Nev. home is for sale for $75 miillion. The secluded 5-acre est Mike Dunn Video courtesy of Chase International