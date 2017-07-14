Get your first look at model for Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland

Disney on Thursday unveiled video and images of a large-scale model of Star Wars-themed lands hitting California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World in 2019.
The two lands, currently under construction, will give visitors at the theme parks a chance to take the controls of the iconic Millennium Falcon on a secret mission, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
Visitors also will be able to experience a “climactic battle” between the First Order and the Resistance, the two foes seen in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The artist renderings of the planned designs was revealed Thursday on the Disney Parks blog.
The company will be giving D23 Expo attendees on Sunday a close-up look with an official display of the new theme park attractions.
Star Wars Land will be the largest-ever single-themed expansion at the theme park, according to Disney.
