Check out this luxurious lakefront Tahoe mansion

Tahoe's lakefront Crystal Pointe mansion is up for sale for the first time. With 8 bedrooms, a movie theater, a beach house and a whopping 16,232 square feet of living space, the Crystal Bay, Nev. home is for sale for $75 miillion. The secluded 5-acre est
Watch Mariposa deputies arrest Merced man after chase

A 21-year-old Merced man landed behind bars Wednesday after leading authorities on a wild chase through Merced and Mariposa counties while hauling construction equipment with a stolen flatbed truck, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marc A.

Wreck puts vehicle on its roof in Modesto

Occupants in three vehicles escaped injury in a wreck that left a Jeep Wrangler overturned at the intersection of Briggsmore and Lakewood avenues in Modesto, California, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. According to traffic officer Jim Reeves of the Modesto Police Department, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Lakewood when it entered Briggsmore and collided with a westbound Jeep, which overturned after being struck. The Jeep also struck a pickup which had just turned onto Briggsmore. The three drivers – the only occupants in the vehicles – all declined medical treatment at the scene. Reeves said one of the drivers of the Toyota or Jeep ran a red light, and he'll be looking at footage from cameras at the intersection to see who was at fault.