No bull. Video shows ‘playful’ young bull stuck inside tractor tire.

An Iowa ranch’s video of a confused bull tangled in a giant tractor tire has corralled hundreds of thousands of online fans.
The video posted July 7 by Weeping Fox Ranch, near Hartley, Iowa, has 638,000 views as of Friday morning. It shows a perplexed bull with a tractor tire wrapped around its body.
“Don’t know how he did it, and I don’t know how it’s coming off,” says a woman narrating the video. “Hopefully, the guys can figure it out, ‘cause I’m not helping with those horns.”
Crazy things that happen with silly bullsPosted by Weeping Fox Ranch on Friday, July 7, 2017
Todd Vogel of Weeping Fox Ranch told The Des Moines Register that the bull, named M.A.D. Confession, is an 11-month-old purebred Hereford.
“Bulls that age are like teenage boys: They have endless energy and they’re not happy till they’re rolling something on the ground,” Vogel told the newspaper. He added the ranch uses the tires to feed bulls in winter.
