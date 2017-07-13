Chief used "deprecating tone and language" with dispatcher

The Chief of the Burbank-Paradise Fire District dismissed amid complaints from agencies he is supposed to work with.
A 21-year-old Merced man landed behind bars Wednesday after leading authorities on a wild chase through Merced and Mariposa counties while hauling construction equipment with a stolen flatbed truck, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marc A.

Occupants in three vehicles escaped injury in a wreck that left a Jeep Wrangler overturned at the intersection of Briggsmore and Lakewood avenues in Modesto, California, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. According to traffic officer Jim Reeves of the Modesto Police Department, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Lakewood when it entered Briggsmore and collided with a westbound Jeep, which overturned after being struck. The Jeep also struck a pickup which had just turned onto Briggsmore. The three drivers – the only occupants in the vehicles – all declined medical treatment at the scene. Reeves said one of the drivers of the Toyota or Jeep ran a red light, and he'll be looking at footage from cameras at the intersection to see who was at fault.

Sophia Furtado 16 yrs with Modesto High School's Future Farmers of America, describes barn duty and efforts to keep dairy cows cool Wednesday (07-12-17) at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, Calif. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com

The relatives of Clifton Harris, a man who was assaulted and left in a vegetative state at the Sacramento County Main Jail, are fighting an effort by the county to stop caring for him by releasing him from custody. They also want to know how he was injured.