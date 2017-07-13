What you'll see at the State Fair this year (and what you'll eat)

Occupants in three vehicles escaped injury in a wreck that left a Jeep Wrangler overturned at the intersection of Briggsmore and Lakewood avenues in Modesto, California, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. According to traffic officer Jim Reeves of the Modesto Police Department, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Lakewood when it entered Briggsmore and collided with a westbound Jeep, which overturned after being struck. The Jeep also struck a pickup which had just turned onto Briggsmore. The three drivers – the only occupants in the vehicles – all declined medical treatment at the scene. Reeves said one of the drivers of the Toyota or Jeep ran a red light, and he'll be looking at footage from cameras at the intersection to see who was at fault.