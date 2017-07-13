Enjoy a corn dog and watch a guy light himself on fire at the Stanislaus County Fair

The Stanislaus County Fair is on fire this year. No, really, there’s fire.

For the first time, the annual event will feature a high-dive fire act. The show is returning from last season, when it debuted as a pirate-themed production. But this year the ante has been upped and the attraction will include a diver who lights himself on fire before plunging into the 50,000 gallon pool below.

“This is a stunt you’ve seen in the movies, you’ve seen on television, but we’re going to show it to you live,” said show mastermind Dana Kunze, himself an eight-time world record-holder. “This guy is one of the greatest fire divers and one of the craziest fire divers I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The fire diving act is one of the many the public can enjoy when the fair opens Friday for its 10-day run through July 23. The annual event features everything from agricultural exhibits to midway rides and live concerts. Warm weather will greet visitors when the gates open at 5 p.m. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 99 degrees Friday with the mercury soaring over 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

“We did place an order for good weather, but we did not get a tracking number so we’re not sure when it will be here,” joked fair board of directors president Jack Wilkey.

Still, the hot temperatures shouldn’t temper crowds with more than 220,000 expected to stream into the fairgrounds. Free attractions with admission include the high-dive fire act, pig racing, butterfly exhibit and the Drone Zone. The latter has been expanded and allows people to fly drones in a controlled environment. Ticketed FoodMaxx Arena events include perennial favorites like the tractor pull, Destruction Derby and monster truck shows.

Live music headliners will play each night on the Bud Light Variety Free Stage, kicked off by country superstar LeAnn Rimes Friday. The rest of the slate will be UB40 The Legends Ali, Astro, & Mickey, Banda Rancho Viejo, Eli Young Band, Morris Day & The Time, 38 Special, Lonestar, Good Charlotte, actor Dennis Quaid and his band the Sharks and Lupillo Rivera.

As in years past, fair food continues to be one of the biggest draws. All the fried favorites and things on a stick will be back this year. Last year, fairgoers consumed more than 5 tons of lobster and 10,000 barbecued oysters. Along with those more exotic options will be corn dogs, funnel cakes and the always popular VFW burger stand.

“There will be a lot of memories made, like at every fair,” Wilkey said.