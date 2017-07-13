News

Raccoon gets busy in backseat of convertible, giving birth

SARASOTA, Fla.

A pregnant raccoon decided to get busy in the backseat of a convertible — giving birth.

Employees at an auto detailing shop in Florida's Manatee County first discovered the mother, who crawled through a plastic cover on the car's window.

Devon Straight, who works with a wildlife rescue group, said they initially found just one baby Wednesday. But when they opened the trunk, there was another newborn.

Straight put the mother and babies into a kennel and released them into the woods.

The Herald-Tribune (https://tinyurl.com/ybc5zajk ) reports the critters tore up the sun shades on the car and chewed on some shoes.

Straight says raccoons typically have three and five babies per litter. He couldn't find any other newborns and says she may still be pregnant.

