How a Hollywood feud lead to an Emmy nomination for Modesto’s Robert Ulrich

Modesto native Robert Ulrich has yet another Emmy nomination under his belt, this time for casting the limited TV series “Feud.”
And it’s easy to see why his work garnered the accolade – eight of the people he helped cast also are nominated for their roles on the critically acclaimed limited-run series.
The 69th Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday morning in Los Angeles.
The Davis High School grad’s casting company filled roles for the show that aired on the FX network; Ulrich shares the casting nod with coworker Eric Dawson. Actors nominated include lead actresses Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis; also nominated are Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, Alfred Molina and Stanley Tucci, all for their supporting roles.
The series itself – which follows the fierce Hollywood rivalry between Davis and Crawford during and after their 1962 film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” – also was nominated. And Ryan Murphy, a longtime collaborator with Ulrich and his casting company, received nods for directing and writing “Feud.”
Ulrich posted a celebratory note on his Twitter page Thursday – “So excited about our Emmy nomination for #Feud! Toasting with mimosas! So exciting!” – and a link to a photo on his Instagram page.
So excited about our Emmy nomination for #Feud! Toasting with mimosas! So exciting! https://t.co/RNNjaEzkLg— Robert J. Ulrich (@RobertJUlrich) July 13, 2017
Ulrich is not just a multiple Emmy nominee – repeated past nods include his work on “American Horror Story” and “Nip/Tuck” – he’s also an Emmy winner, taking the award in 2011 for casting the Fox musical powerhouse “Glee.”
Ulrich often returns to Modesto to help boost the community he and his wife, actress Kim Johnston Ulrich (a Ripon native), grew up in, including a longstanding gig judging the Valley Talent Project annually at the Gallo Center for Arts.
Comments