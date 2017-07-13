Around the Region (07/14/17)

MODESTO
What: YES Company Production: “Footloose”
When: July 21-30
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Company opens its 26th season with production of the 80’s musical, “Footloose”. Show dates are July 21-22, 27-29 at 7:30 p.m.; and July 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at the Gallo Center for the Arts box office or can be purchased at www.galloarts.org. For more information call 209-238-6850 or visit www.yescompany.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Art Camp for Kids
When: July 28, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum will be offering its second art camp for children ages 9 to 12 years old, Friday, July 28. Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students through a day of “Drawing Nature Step-By-Step.” The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied. Cost is $20 per student. It is suggested that each child bring a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov.
MARIPOSA
What: Sierra Artists’ Gallery Exhibition
When: July 17-30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sierra Artists’ Gallery, Hwy 140 and 6th St.
Info: The Sierra Artists’ Gallery invites the public to its 4th annual Photography Fest Show. The show will feature two categories; color and black and white. Awards will be given for Best of Show and People’s Choice. Admission is free. There will be an artist’s reception on July 30. For more information call 209-966-2284 or visit www.sierraartistsgallery.com.
MURPHYS
What: Bocce Ball Tournament
When: Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Murphys Community Park, Algiers St. (downtown Murphys)
Info: Entries are being accepted for the Second Annual Murphys Homecoming Bocce Ball Tournament to be held Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of the Murphys Homecoming celebration. The tournament will feature 20 two-person teams competing for prizes and bragging rights. Entry fee is $50 per team with all proceeds going to help the Murphys Community Club to maintain and improve the courts. For more information or to register call 209-728-8093.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: Cannery workers at Tri Valley Packing Association went on strike shortly after 8 a.m. when company officials started deduction of 10 percent of employee wages for war savings bonds. The strike ended within the hour when the situation was cleared up. Warren D. Cary, general manager, said the company agreed three weeks prior to make the payroll deductions when the forms come in. The workers and the union, Cannery Workers Local No. 22382 —an American Federation of Labor affiliate, had already agreed to the deduction, making the strike unjustified.
Comments