How do you remove a 650-ton locomotive? Train at Beard Brook Park is on its way out

Workers were removing the locomotive in Beard Brook Park in Modesto on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The massive steam engine has been located at the park since 1960. The Santa Fe No. 2921 train once was a popular attraction for kids who loved to climb on it and play engineer.
Wreck puts vehicle on its roof in Modesto

Occupants in three vehicles escaped injury in a wreck that left a Jeep Wrangler overturned at the intersection of Briggsmore and Lakewood avenues in Modesto, California, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. According to traffic officer Jim Reeves of the Modesto Police Department, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Lakewood when it entered Briggsmore and collided with a westbound Jeep, which overturned after being struck. The Jeep also struck a pickup which had just turned onto Briggsmore. The three drivers – the only occupants in the vehicles – all declined medical treatment at the scene. Reeves said one of the drivers of the Toyota or Jeep ran a red light, and he'll be looking at footage from cameras at the intersection to see who was at fault.

Dairy cows kept cool at the Stanislaus County Fair

Sophia Furtado 16 yrs with Modesto High School's Future Farmers of America, describes barn duty and efforts to keep dairy cows cool Wednesday (07-12-17) at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, Calif. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

The relatives of Clifton Harris, a man who was assaulted and left in a vegetative state at the Sacramento County Main Jail, are fighting an effort by the county to stop caring for him by releasing him from custody. They also want to know how he was injured.

Head-on crash in Merced County leaves at least one injured

At least one person was injured in a head-on collision east of Stevinson on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. on Highway 140 in the area of Weir Avenue. The crash involved a silver-colored van and a white Toyota Yaris.