July 13, 2017 8:58 AM

Modesto’s Jeremy Renner honors athletes at ESPYs award show

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

Modesto’s Jeremy Renner had a fun night out Wednesday as one of the presenters on the 25th annual ESPYs awards show to honor elite athletes and their performances over the past year.

Renner was joined on the ESPYs stage by “Marvel’s The Avengers” co-star Elizabeth Olsen.

 

The Golden State Warriors were among the athletes honored Wednesday when they were named the best team. Kevin Durant, who captured his first NBA title with the Warriors this past season, as well as his first MVP trophy, was honored with a 2017 ESPY for best championship performance, ESPN reported.

Durant averaged 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists with a .556 field goal percentage in the Warriors’ five-game victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He capped the series with 39 points, six rebounds and five assists in the title-clinching 129-120 win in Game 5.

