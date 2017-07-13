News

Wild groundhog found at The Maryland Zoo had rabies

The Associated Press
The Maryland Department of Health says a wild groundhog found at The Maryland Zoo had rabies.

WJZ-TV reports the groundhog captured July 8 in the Maryland Wilderness section was not part of any zoo exhibit and followed a zoo visitor. Zoo staff eventually captured the animal and submitted it for rabies testing.

Any person who came into contact with a groundhog at The Maryland Zoo between June 24 and July 8 is advised to call the Maryland Department of Health for a risk assessment.

So far this year, 112 animals have been diagnosed with rabies throughout the state, including raccoons, bats, foxes and four other groundhogs. Each year, approximately 900 state residents receive preventive treatment after exposure to rabid or potentially rabid animals.

