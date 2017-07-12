Health officials advise precautions as temperature soars

Public health officials are advising Delaware residents to take precautions as temperatures in the region continue to soar.
With temperatures expected to reach the mid-to-high 90s and heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees later this week, officials are encouraging residents to take steps to prevent heat illness.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for New Castle County and an excessive heat advisory for Kent and Sussex counties from 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Delmarva Power says the mid-Atlantic region's power supply is expected to be sufficient to meet high demand Thursday, but it is encouraging customers in Delaware and Maryland to conserve energy.
