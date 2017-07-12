News

July 12, 2017 7:02 PM

Evacuations don’t last long for 50-acre wildfire in Calaveras County

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

Fire officials quickly lifted evacuation orders Wednesday near a 50-acre wildfire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

The blaze was 55 percent contained as of 7 p.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported. It was burning in the area of Quail Oaks Road and Oak Hill Drive.

Some residents were told to evacauate Wednesday afternoon, but the order was lifted as the danger eased. The fire was caused by “equipment use,” according to the Cal Fire website.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  