Around the Region (07/13/17)

MODESTO
What: YES Company Production: “Footloose”
When: July 21-30
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Company opens its 26th season with production of the 1980s musical, “Footloose.” Show dates are July 21-22, 27-29 at 7:30 p.m.; and July 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at the Gallo Center for the Arts box office or can be purchased at www.galloarts.org. For more information call 209-238-6850 or visit www.yescompany.org.
What: First Academy Summer Day Camp
When: Through Aug. 4
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: First United Methodist Church holds its First Academy Summer Day Camp on Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The academy is an educational program centered on spiritual, academic and physical development for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is required. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046, ext. 203 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
DARDANELLE
What: Camp Jack Hazard
When: July 15- 21
Where: Camp Jack Hazard, Highway 108
Info: Annual camp in the Sierra Nevada’s final session is July 15-21. Transportation is included in the registration fee, $595. Activities includes archery, horseback riding, arts and crafts, ropes course, rock climbing, swimming and traditional campfires. Scholarships are available. For more call 209-965-7254 or visit www.campjackhazard.org.
MARIPOSA
What: Sierra Artists’ Gallery Exhibition
When: July 17-30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sierra Artists’ Gallery, Hwy 140 and 6th St.
Info: The gallery invites the public to its 4th annual Photography Fest Show. The show will feature two categories; color and black and white. Awards will be given for best of show and people’s choice. Admission is free. There will be an artist’s reception on July 30. For more information call 209-966-2284 or visit www.sierraartistsgallery.com.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators Mobile District Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its 2nd Thursday local legislators mobile district hours. Representatives for Congressman Jeff Denham, Senator Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will be in attendance. For more information call 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Gallo Winery of Modesto and Franzia Brothers Winery of Ripon confirmed that the AFL-CIO and the Teamsters Union came to an agreement on representing workers and would lead to the end of picketing of both wineries. Cesar Chazez, leader of the AFL-CIO United Farm Workers, declared all issues between the two unions were settled. Using an interfaith mediator from San Francisco, it was agreed that the AFL-CIO would represent farm workers, while the Teamsters would represent workers in canneries, creameries, frozen food processing plants, warehouses and markets.
