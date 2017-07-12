Naked romp at Florida hotel lands Santa Cruz Instagram model in hot water

An Instagram model from Santa Cruz faces charges after a naked romp at a Florida hotel.
A Clearwater Police Department report posted on TheSmokingGun.com says officers investigating a trespassing complaint at 4:20 a.m. July 5 at the Edge Hotel in Clearwater found Brissa Dominguez-Garcia, 25, in a state of undress.
An officer handed her a towel, which she then snapped in his face. The report says Dominguez-Garcia also kicked an officer behind her with a “mule kick” after her arrest, and tried to bite and spit on other officers.
She was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer with violence.
Domiguez-Garcia goes by “baybaddiebrie” on Instagram, where she posts photos of herself posing in swimwear, lingerie and other revealing outfits. She has 77,000 followers.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Domiguez-Garcia was freed from jail after posting $10,000 bond.
Comments