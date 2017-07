facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house Pause 0:19 Watch Sacramento firefighters withdraw car from bank after crash into building 3:34 Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 2:28 How to save your dog from a rattlesnake bite 0:19 Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift 0:36 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 0:25 Watch trooper rescue man trapped in car submerged in rushing floodwaters 0:28 Watch Yosemite crew cut, clear big tree blocking trail in timelapse video 1:37 What's it like to fight a structure fire? This video will show you Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email At least one person was injured in a head-on collision east of Stevinson on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. on Highway 140 in the area of Weir Avenue. The crash involved a silver-colored van and a white Toyota Yaris. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

At least one person was injured in a head-on collision east of Stevinson on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. on Highway 140 in the area of Weir Avenue. The crash involved a silver-colored van and a white Toyota Yaris. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com