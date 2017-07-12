How to get a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents this Friday

Diets be damned. Friday is a good day to have a doughnut, or a dozen.
Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts for 80-cents Friday in honor of its 80th anniversary. The chain is offering the special deal throughout the day Friday, including its Riverbank location in the Crossroads Shopping Center, while supplies last.
Doughnuts are the best in dozens. Friday, 7/14 an #OriginalGlazed dozen is 80 cents when you buy any dozen. (US/CAN - no coupon needed) pic.twitter.com/0fHYk4uj9y— krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 10, 2017
The first Krispy Kreme store opened July 13, 1937 in Winston-Salem, N.C. by creator Vernon Rudolph who bought recipe from a New Orleans French chef. The Krispy Kreme shop at Claribel Road is the only location in Stanislaus County. Modesto briefly had a site, which opened to much fanfare in 2001 only to close four years later. The Riverbank site has been open since 2013 and will be offering the deal from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.
This has been a busy week for food specials from national chains. On Tuesday 7-Eleven gave away free Slurpees as part of its annual 7-11 day giveaway and on the same day Wienerschnitzel offered 56-cent hot dogs and chili dogs for its 56th anniversary.
Comments