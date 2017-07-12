A box of a dozen Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts will be 80-cents in celebration of the company's 80th anniversary July 14, 2017.
A box of a dozen Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts will be 80-cents in celebration of the company's 80th anniversary July 14, 2017. Nell Redmond AP
A box of a dozen Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts will be 80-cents in celebration of the company's 80th anniversary July 14, 2017. Nell Redmond AP

News

July 12, 2017 9:55 AM

How to get a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents this Friday

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

Diets be damned. Friday is a good day to have a doughnut, or a dozen.

Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts for 80-cents Friday in honor of its 80th anniversary. The chain is offering the special deal throughout the day Friday, including its Riverbank location in the Crossroads Shopping Center, while supplies last.

The first Krispy Kreme store opened July 13, 1937 in Winston-Salem, N.C. by creator Vernon Rudolph who bought recipe from a New Orleans French chef. The Krispy Kreme shop at Claribel Road is the only location in Stanislaus County. Modesto briefly had a site, which opened to much fanfare in 2001 only to close four years later. The Riverbank site has been open since 2013 and will be offering the deal from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

This has been a busy week for food specials from national chains. On Tuesday 7-Eleven gave away free Slurpees as part of its annual 7-11 day giveaway and on the same day Wienerschnitzel offered 56-cent hot dogs and chili dogs for its 56th anniversary.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house 0:45

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house
Watch Sacramento firefighters withdraw car from bank after crash into building 0:19

Watch Sacramento firefighters withdraw car from bank after crash into building
Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

View More Video