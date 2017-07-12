More Videos

News

He said his shoelaces were caught in the pedals. His car ended up inside a bank

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

July 12, 2017 9:30 AM

An 83-year-old man told police his shoelaces were caught in his vehicle’s pedals when he accelerated over a curb and into a Valley First Credit Union in Ceres on Tuesday afternoon.

Though the Toyota Corolla stopped completely inside the bank at 1501 Mitchell Road and several customers and employees were inside, no one was injured, said Ceres Police Sgt. Greg Yotsuya.

The vehicle’s driver, identified as Emmitt Campbell, also was not injured.

Early investigation indicates Campbell had just backed his vehicle out of a parking spot in front of the bank. His shoelaces got caught up in the pedals and his vehicle lurched forward, striking a parked car, before jumping the curb and crashing through the bank’s glass front doors, Yotsuya said.

The vehicle continued through the bank, coming to rest against the wall opposite the front doors.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, Yotsuya said.

