Downtown Sonora is pictured on Thursday Nov. 3, 2011.
Downtown Sonora is pictured on Thursday Nov. 3, 2011. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com
Downtown Sonora is pictured on Thursday Nov. 3, 2011. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

News

Sonora named one of the 10 most charming cities in U.S.

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

July 12, 2017 8:00 AM

Sonora’s historic homes, antique shops and old-fashioned gardens are some of the features that made it one of the 10 most charming cities in the U.S., according to a blog for antiques and arts collectors.

There were no other California cities that made this list. Sonora’s 12 antique shops , 13 hotels and 30 cafes caught the eye of the blog, In Good Taste.

The blog compiled a list of 998 mid-sized cities, researching the cities’ walk-ability, antique shops, restaurants and hotels. The blog also considered the date each city was founded, because the city’s history factored into its charm.

In the cities on this list, visitors can easily park their car and spend the rest of the day perusing antique shops on foot, according to the blog.

In Good Taste is part of the invaluable web site, an online live auction marketplace for fine and decorative arts, antiques and collectibles.

Sonora’s recreational activities, including hiking, swimming and golfing, also played a role in placing this Tuolumne County city on In Good Taste’s list.

Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says

    Singles party organizer Richard Gosse said he recommends recommend women seek the opposite of Donald Trump – bachelors who are younger, shorter, poorer, less-educated and shy.

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says 1:43

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says
Death investigation underway on Claribel 0:35

Death investigation underway on Claribel
Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera 0:59

Customers pounce on robbery suspect in pile-up caught on camera

View More Video