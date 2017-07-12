Sonora named one of the 10 most charming cities in U.S.

Sonora’s historic homes, antique shops and old-fashioned gardens are some of the features that made it one of the 10 most charming cities in the U.S., according to a blog for antiques and arts collectors.
There were no other California cities that made this list. Sonora’s 12 antique shops , 13 hotels and 30 cafes caught the eye of the blog, In Good Taste.
The blog compiled a list of 998 mid-sized cities, researching the cities’ walk-ability, antique shops, restaurants and hotels. The blog also considered the date each city was founded, because the city’s history factored into its charm.
In the cities on this list, visitors can easily park their car and spend the rest of the day perusing antique shops on foot, according to the blog.
In Good Taste is part of the invaluable web site, an online live auction marketplace for fine and decorative arts, antiques and collectibles.
Sonora’s recreational activities, including hiking, swimming and golfing, also played a role in placing this Tuolumne County city on In Good Taste’s list.
