July 12, 2017 7:23 AM

Fleeing smugglers leave woman dangling from Mexico border fence

By Don Sweeney

Smugglers abandoned a Mexican woman left hanging from a border fence Saturday near Nogales, Ariz.

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling the border east of Nogales found two smugglers trying to lower the woman over the fence in a harness, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When agents approached, the men fled as the woman tried to scramble back over the fence into Mexico.

The agents found the woman dangling about 15 feet off the ground. The Nogales Fire Department helped rescue her.

The woman was uninjured and is being processed for immigration violation, reports the Border Patrol.

