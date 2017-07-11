Great white shark attack prompts Santa Cruz to issue 4-day ocean ban

A large shark attacked a kayak Tuesday off Santa Cruz, leaving frightening bite marks on the boat.

Police in Santa Cruz investigated and confirmed the attack, then shut down all beach waters within a 1-mile radius for at least four days.

The experienced kayaker, Steve Lawson, was paddling past a kelp bed at the city’s popular surf spot Steamer Lane when he felt a jolt to his kayak. He looked down and saw what he believes was a great white.

“I saw the shark hanging on the front end of my boat,” Lawson told KSBW-TV.

The shark bit the front of the boat and sent Lawson into the water. He used a radio to call for a rescue from the Harbor Patrol, but he had to tread water in terror for a few minutes.

“I spent a little time in the water swimming around. I panicked, everyone panics,” Lawson said. “There’s a shark in the water, but he didn’t come back. He wasn’t interested in me.”

The Harbor Patrol showed up within about 90 seconds.

“They got out there and pulled him to safety,” Santa Cruz fire Chief Jim Frawley said. The kayaker escaped without injury.

Lawson’s experience helped him.

“This was someone who knows what he’s doing,” Frawley said. “He’s very well versed.”

The bottom of the kayak showed shallow cracks and damage from the shark’s bite.

“Attacks like these are extremely rare in Santa Cruz County, and we are so thankful that the kayaker wasn’t injured,” Frawley said.

Lawson tells KGO-TV that he has no plans to stop kayaking after 25 years because of the attack.

He posed with police, smiling, for photos soon after the run-in.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:19 Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift Pause 0:36 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 0:25 Watch trooper rescue man trapped in car submerged in rushing floodwaters 0:28 Watch Yosemite crew cut, clear big tree blocking trail in timelapse video 1:37 What's it like to fight a structure fire? This video will show you 2:09 Fly over the massive destruction of Mosul in recent drone video 0:40 Man escapes from Merced canal after crashing into it 0:31 Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant 1:34 Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Drone video shows large shark swimming near Oceano Pismo Beach resident Jason Lee captured drone video of a large shark swimming in shallow water near Oceano. Jason Lee Sky Pirate Drones/California Kite Boarding