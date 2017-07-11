Around the Region (07/12/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5.00 entry fee. See the nice new banquet hall and enjoy a great sandwich and chips for only $5.00. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: First Academy Summer Day Camp
When: Through August 4
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The First United Methodist Church will be having its first academy summer day camp. The academy will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The academy is an educational program centered on spiritual, academic and physical development for ages Kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is required. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046, ext. 203 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Art Camp for Kids
When: Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main Street
Info: The Angels Camp Museum will be offering two art camps for children ages 9 to 12 years old, Fridays, July 14 and 28. Illustrator and Education Coordinator Jim Miller will guide students through a day of “Drawing Nature Step-By-Step.” The lessons will focus on developing observation skills useful in sketching with pencils. Materials will be supplied. Cost is $20 per student. It is suggested that each child bring a brown bag lunch and plenty of water. For more information or to register call 209-736-2963 or email education@angelscamp.gov.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Planning Commission
When: Deadline: July 17 by 5:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank City Hall, 6707 Third Street
Info: The City is currently seeking to fill one Planning Commissioner seat for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31. For more information contact Annabelle Aguilar, city clerk at 209-863-7122 or cityclerk@riverbank.org. For more information on the open seat and the requirements visit www.riverbank.org.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Waterwheel Pizza Parlor and Saloon, 22265 Parrotts Ferry Road
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series presents students from the Columbia Big Band and Jazz classes. The student will be performing classic Jazz standards and more. The concert is free to the public. For information contact Rod Harris by email at jazzseries@sbcglobal.net or visit www.facebook.com/CCJazzArtistSeries/.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Modesto Jaycess won a national award at the annual Jaycees national convention, held in Seattle. The award was for the group’s 1976 project, “Underprivileged Children’s Christimas Shopping Tour”. The Jaycees treated 350 children to $50 worth of Christmas gifts each. The first place award was in the Youth Assistance category and Lee Price, spokesman for the Modesto chapter, said it was the first time the chapter had won first place in any of the 12 categories judged by the national Jaycees officers.
Comments