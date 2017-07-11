Can you help Los Banos police identify this robbery suspect?

Los Banos police on Tuesday released an image taken from a surveillance camera picturing a masked man in a hooded sweatshirt who robbed a convenience store over the weekend.
Investigators said the man entered a store in the 1000 block of Pacheco Boulevard around 1:13 a.m. Sunday. He demanded money and threatened to harm the store’s clerk, Los Banos police said in a news release.
The man was not armed, investigators said.
He left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.
According to police, the man was wearing a mask, sunglasses, gloves and dark-colored clothing.
No arrests have been made.
Los Banos police are for the public’s help to identify the man who robbed the store. Anyone with information is asked to contact Los Banos Police Detective-Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-7070, ext. 114.
