An Indiana State Police trooper's quick action is caught on camera as he rescues a 60-year-old man from a car submerged by floodwaters in northern Indiana. Video of the rescue was posted Monday on social media by ISP. Trooper Dustin Rutledge went into the rushing water with a life jacket for the motorist shortly before midnight Friday along a road in Wabash County, Indiana, to rescue Daniel Winters. Only the passenger side of the vehicle was visible.