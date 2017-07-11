Modesto-area crews contain alley fire that spread to carport

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 Fly over the massive destruction of Mosul in recent drone video Pause 0:40 Man escapes from Merced canal after crashing into it 0:31 Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant 1:34 Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto 1:14 CHP helicopter delivers lost rafters to safety in Tuolumne County 0:48 Fire rips through two-story house in Turlock 1:01 In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:32 Police rescue bear cub with head stuck in jug 0:56 Man suffers burns to his face but escapes Turlock house fire Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Firefighters from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, Modesto Fire Department, and Ceres Fire Department battled a structure fire in the alley between South Santa Cruz Avenue and South Santa Ana Avenue on Monday, July 10, 2017. A trash and vegetation fire had extended into a carport. The fire was quickly knocked down and did not extend into the main structure on the property. Video by: Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District

Firefighters from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, Modesto Fire Department, and Ceres Fire Department battled a structure fire in the alley between South Santa Cruz Avenue and South Santa Ana Avenue on Monday, July 10, 2017. A trash and vegetation fire had extended into a carport. The fire was quickly knocked down and did not extend into the main structure on the property. Video by: Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District