Firefighters from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, Modesto Fire Department, and Ceres Fire Department battled a structure fire in the alley between South Santa Cruz Avenue and South Santa Ana Avenue on Monday, July 10, 2017. A trash and vegetation fire had extended into a carport. The fire was quickly knocked down and did not extend into the main structure on the property. Video by: Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District
News

July 11, 2017 8:45 AM

Modesto-area crews contain alley fire that spread to carport

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Modesto-area firefighters’ quick work helped contain an alley fire that had extended to a carport on Monday night.

Crews from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, Modesto Fire Department, and Ceres Fire Department were called out to a trash and vegetation fire in the alley between South Santa Cruz Avenue and South Santa Ana Avenue, just off of Yosemite Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.

The fire had extended into a carport.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire down; the blaze did not extend into the main structure on the property.

