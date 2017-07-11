Modesto-area crews contain alley fire that spread to carport

Modesto-area firefighters’ quick work helped contain an alley fire that had extended to a carport on Monday night.
Crews from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, Modesto Fire Department, and Ceres Fire Department were called out to a trash and vegetation fire in the alley between South Santa Cruz Avenue and South Santa Ana Avenue, just off of Yosemite Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.
The fire had extended into a carport.
Crews quickly knocked down the fire down; the blaze did not extend into the main structure on the property.
