News

July 10, 2017 10:10 PM

Michigan sports doctor to plead guilty to having child porn

The Associated Press
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

A former sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics is taking a step toward resolving one of four criminal cases against him in Michigan.

Dr. Larry Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday to plead guilty to child pornography charges. It's separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested when they sought treatment for injuries.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle 1:01

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle
Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto 1:34

Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto
Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant 0:31

Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant

View More Video