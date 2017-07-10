Broadway Avenue was closed at Salida Boulevard in Salida, California, on Monday, July 10, 2017, due to an issue with the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
Broadway Avenue was closed at Salida Boulevard in Salida, California, on Monday, July 10, 2017, due to an issue with the Union Pacific railroad tracks. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
Broadway Avenue was closed at Salida Boulevard in Salida, California, on Monday, July 10, 2017, due to an issue with the Union Pacific railroad tracks. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

News

July 10, 2017 8:13 PM

Two major streets into west Salida shut down due to issues with railroad track

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

Damage to a railroad track in Salida on Monday night forced the shutdown of two arteries into the town’s residential area to the west.

Broadway Avenue and Kiernan Avenue were blocked at Salida Boulevard due to an issue with the Union Pacific tracks that run alongside Highway 99, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The department is asking drivers needing access to Salida’s residential area to the west to head south on Salida Avenue to Murphy Road, which runs west along the southern part of the town.

It was not immediately known how long the shutdown will continue or what the problems are with the track, although crews were on scene, the sheriff’s department reported.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle 1:01

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle
Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto 1:34

Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto
Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant 0:31

Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant

View More Video