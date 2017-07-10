Two major streets into west Salida shut down due to issues with railroad track

Damage to a railroad track in Salida on Monday night forced the shutdown of two arteries into the town’s residential area to the west.
Broadway Avenue and Kiernan Avenue were blocked at Salida Boulevard due to an issue with the Union Pacific tracks that run alongside Highway 99, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The department is asking drivers needing access to Salida’s residential area to the west to head south on Salida Avenue to Murphy Road, which runs west along the southern part of the town.
It was not immediately known how long the shutdown will continue or what the problems are with the track, although crews were on scene, the sheriff’s department reported.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
Comments